Hot Social Impact Jobs & Internships in Handshake

JOBS
- Policy Associate – J-PAL Global at Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab: The Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) J-PAL is recruiting a Policy Associate for work in Agriculture, Health, Firms, Finance and/or Social Protection to contribute to its mission of promoting evidence-informed policy. Also looking for: You hold at least a bachelor’s degree (master’s preferred) with significant training in economics, including intermediate-level economics and econometrics. Do you have a demonstrated academic interest in international development and public policy and/or international experience? Even better. Deadline: 11/15/21
- Data Fellow at Grist: Grist is a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. This fellowship will run for six months, beginning January 31, 2022. The fellow will report to Grist’s data reporter.With the mentorship and support of Grist’s editorial staff, the data fellow will be expected to report and write stories informed by datasets, and create data visualizations to support both their own and others’ reporting. Interest in climate and environmental science and policy; Demonstrated familiarity with data reporting, data science, and/or applied statistics ; Familiarity with at least one scripting language, such as R or Python is a plus; Familiarity with at least one data visualization language, library, or suite, such as D3.js, ggplot2, or Tableau is a plus.
- Communications Internship at Climate Tech Agency at Mission Control Communications (mc²): The ideal candidate for our paid internship program will be a college graduate looking for real-world communications experience at a mission-driven agency. Our next intern will demonstrate a strong interest in science and technology breakthroughs as well as experience in the field of communications. Mission Control Communications (mc²) is an award-winning communications agency, charting new frontiers in climate tech, clean energy, electric mobility, renewable resources, space and beyond.
INTERNSHIPS
- 2022 Summer Internships – Renewable Development at Invenergy: Headquartered in downtown Chicago, Invenergy has successfully developed 146 utility-scale projects across the globe and currently operates over 50 wind, solar, natural gas, and storage projects. We are looking for third and fourth year undergraduate students who want to be fully immersed in our entrepreneurial, collaborative, and hard-working environment, while assisting in the financial aspects of project construction and operation.
- International Development Internship – Spring 2022 Associate at The Kaizen Company: The Kaizen Company (Kaizen) is an international development consulting firm and an incubator for innovative, scalable solutions that address emerging market challenges and opportunities. As a USAID implementing partner, we aspire to transform the nature and impact of international development. This internship is best suited for undergraduate students interested in entering the field of international development. The internship comes with a modest stipend. It is expected that the selected Associate will work a minimum of 20 hours per week in the Spring, beginning on or about January 18th through mid-May. Associates will have the opportunity to work remotely, from any virtual location with reliable internet.
|Climate Museum Spring Internships (Fundraising, PR/Social Media, Digital Design, General)The Climate MuseumNew York City, New York, United States
|Middle East Policy Spring InternshipProject on Middle East Democracy (POMED)Washington, District of Columbia, United States
|Strategic Partnerships & Intergovernmental Affairs InternshipPeace Corps1275 First Street Northeast, Washington, District of Columbia 20002, United States of America