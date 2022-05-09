CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake!


Folks, if you think you are too late in the game to find a summer opportunity you couldn’t be more wrong! There are plenty of opportunities for employment right now so don’t wait to apply! Also note, some of these are Fall internships that could work for you too. Here’s a sampling of what dropped into my inbox this week:

Environmental/Climate/Renewable Energy/Conservation:

Climate Economy Summer InternProsperity NowWashington, District of Columbia, United States
R8814 Undergraduate (Year Round) Intern – Analytical Chemistry – Biomass AnalysisNational Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States
Early Careers Compass Program Consultant (Entry Level – Houston)ERMHouston, Texas, United States 
Early Careers Compass Program Consultant (Entry Level – NY)ERMManhattan, New York, United States 
Early Careers Compass Program Consultant (Entry Level – SF)ERMSan Francisco, California, United States 
Early Careers Compass Program Consultant (Entry Level – DC)ERMWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Early Careers Compass Program Consultant (Entry Level – Toronto)ERMToronto, Ontario, Canada

Social Justice/Equity/Children & Women’s Empowerment/DEI:

NSU Summer InternThe Innocence ProjectNew York City, New York, United States 
Youth Program AmeriCorps VISTA Summer AssociateInternational Rescue CommitteeWichita, Kansas, United States 
Paralegal InternChildren’s RightsNew York City, New York, United States 
Project Management InternRAD-InnovationsCornwall, Vermont, United States
Digital Communications InternChildren’s Law CenterWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Video Production/Editing Summer InternshipMassachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)Massachusetts, USA
Summer 2022 Local TV News/Nonprofit Journalism/Marketing/Media Internships – EBF FellowEmma Bowen FoundationIthaca, New York, United States and 70 more 
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Intern – RemoteKorn FerryDallas, Texas, United States and 2 more

Policy/Government/Legal/Think Tanks/International Trade & Development/Global Health:

Analyst (Global Health)Aceso GlobalWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Research Assistant, Global AttitudesPew Research CenterWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Analyst, Greenberg Center for Geoeconomic StudiesCouncil on Foreign RelationsNew York City, New York, United States
Research Associate, Africa Policy StudiesCouncil on Foreign RelationsNew York City, New York, United States 
Community Food Systems Program AssociateInstitute for Agriculture and Trade PolicyMinneapolis, Minnesota, United States
Research Associate, Global Health, Economics, and DevelopmentCouncil on Foreign RelationsWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Quantitative Researcher Intern – RemoteAmerican Institutes for ResearchArlington, Virginia, United States and 5 more 
Policy InternProsperity NowWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Fall 2022 Data Analysis InternCenter on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Fall 2022 Food Assistance InternCenter on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Data Analysis Intern, Global Health Project (Summer Intern)World ReliefBaltimore, Maryland, United States
Communications AssistantInternational SOSTrevose, Pennsylvania, United States

