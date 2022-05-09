Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake!

Folks, if you think you are too late in the game to find a summer opportunity you couldn’t be more wrong! There are plenty of opportunities for employment right now so don’t wait to apply! Also note, some of these are Fall internships that could work for you too. Here’s a sampling of what dropped into my inbox this week:
Environmental/Climate/Renewable Energy/Conservation:
|R8814 Undergraduate (Year Round) Intern – Analytical Chemistry – Biomass AnalysisNational Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States
|Early Careers Compass Program Consultant (Entry Level – SF)ERMSan Francisco, California, United States
|Early Careers Compass Program Consultant (Entry Level – DC)ERMWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Social Justice/Equity/Children & Women’s Empowerment/DEI:
|Youth Program AmeriCorps VISTA Summer AssociateInternational Rescue CommitteeWichita, Kansas, United States
|Video Production/Editing Summer InternshipMassachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)Massachusetts, USA
|Summer 2022 Local TV News/Nonprofit Journalism/Marketing/Media Internships – EBF FellowEmma Bowen FoundationIthaca, New York, United States and 70 more
Policy/Government/Legal/Think Tanks/International Trade & Development/Global Health:
|Research Assistant, Global AttitudesPew Research CenterWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Analyst, Greenberg Center for Geoeconomic StudiesCouncil on Foreign RelationsNew York City, New York, United States
|Research Associate, Africa Policy StudiesCouncil on Foreign RelationsNew York City, New York, United States
|Community Food Systems Program AssociateInstitute for Agriculture and Trade PolicyMinneapolis, Minnesota, United States
|Research Associate, Global Health, Economics, and DevelopmentCouncil on Foreign RelationsWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Quantitative Researcher Intern – RemoteAmerican Institutes for ResearchArlington, Virginia, United States and 5 more
|Fall 2022 Data Analysis InternCenter on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Fall 2022 Food Assistance InternCenter on Budget and Policy PrioritiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Data Analysis Intern, Global Health Project (Summer Intern)World ReliefBaltimore, Maryland, United States