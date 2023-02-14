Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Here are some internships that are in Handshake now. Apply early!!
MiddWorks for VT Internships:
|MiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Environmental Educator and Land Steward InternshipMiddlebury Area Land TrustMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
|MiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Vermont Economic Stewardship InternshipVermont Futures ProjectBurlington, Vermont, United States
|Sheldon Museum Summer 2023 Intern Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont HistoryMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
|MiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Health Care System Design InternshipUniversity of Vermont Health NetworkBurlington, Vermont, United States
|MiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Farmacy “Food Is Medicine” InternshipAddison County Relocalization Network (ACORN)Middlebury, Vermont, United States
|MiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Agricultural Development InternshipVermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & MarketsWilliston, Vermont, United States and 1 more
|MiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Hospital and Health Care Community Engagement Project InternshipState of Vermont144 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602, United States
|Vermont Innovation Summer 2023: VCET Marketing AssociateVermont Center for Emerging TechnologiesBurlington, Vermont, United States
|Vermont Innovation Summer 2023: VCET Venture AssociateVermont Center for Emerging TechnologiesBurlington, Vermont, United States
Nonprofits/Social Services/Advocacy:
|Summer Communications and Marketing Intern – Houston, TXThe Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation (CELF)Houston, Texas, United States
|Human Resources Intern – Talent AcquisitionManagement Sciences for HealthArlington, Virginia, United States
|Anti-Trafficking Intern, Public BenefitsInternational Rescue CommitteeOakland, California, United States
International Development/Policy/International Affairs:
|Intern – Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide (Research) (Remote)United States Holocaust Memorial MuseumWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|2023 CSPI Summer Federal Affairs & Healthy Food Access InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
|2023 CSPI Summer Digital Food Marketing to Kids InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
|2023 CSPI Summer Public Health & Food Safety Policy InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
|2023 CSPI Summer Nutrition Action-Digital Communications InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
|2023 CSPI Summer Scientific Integrity InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
|2023 CSPI Summer School Nutrition Policy InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
Renewable energy/energy efficiency:
|Environmental Program Manager – Maritime DecarbonizationMIIS External OpportunitiesSeattle, Washington, United States
|Junior Solar Asset Manager Green Street Power Partners1 Landmark Sq, Stamford, Connecticut 06901, United States
GIS/Mapping/Cartography:
|Highway Access Permits Coordinator (entry level) – DurangoColorado Department of TransportationDurango, Colorado, United States
|Geographic Information Systems Specialist 3NJ Department of Environmental ProtectionTrenton, New Jersey, United States
Environment/Conservation/Marine conservation:
|Recreation Facilities Trails PlacementThe Student Conservation AssociationJuneau, Alaska, United States
|Alaskans in Parks Internship ProgramThe Student Conservation AssociationAnchorage, Alaska, United States
|Clarence Petty Internship – Sustainable Farms InternAdirondack CouncilElizabethtown, New York, United States
|Clarence Petty Internship – Conservation & Connectivity InternAdirondack CouncilElizabethtown, New York, United States
|CRDIP Historical Researcher- Independence National Historical ParkAmerican Conservation ExperiencePhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
|Natural Resource Member – Cumberland Gap National Historical ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceMiddlesboro, Kentucky, United States
|National Wildlife Refuge Support Members – Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge ComplexAmerican Conservation ExperienceVero Beach, Florida, United States
|Field Biologist and Outreach Intern – Kelleys Island Field StationAppalachian Conservation CorpsKelleys Island, Ohio, United States
|Summer Associate in Water Markets WestWater Research, LLCFort Collins, Colorado, United States and 2 more
|Clarence Petty Internship – Conservation & Connectivity InternAdirondack CouncilElizabethtown, New York, United States
|CRDIP Archeology Member – Channel Islands National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceVentura, California, United States
|Summer Resource Management & Maintenance Intern – Antietam National BattlefieldAppalachian Conservation CorpsSharpsburg, Maryland, United States
|Natural Resource Intern (PO-00734693)The Student Conservation AssociationCarbondale, Illinois, United States
|ACE Crew AmeriCorps Member – Pacific West/California – 2023 Start Dates – Housing ProvidedAmerican Conservation ExperienceSacramento, California, United States and 1 more
|Communications Liaison Intern – Shenandoah National ParkAppalachian Conservation CorpsLuray, Virginia, United States