CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


by

Here are some internships that are in Handshake now. Apply early!!

MiddWorks for VT Internships:

ImageMiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Environmental Educator and Land Steward InternshipMiddlebury Area Land TrustMiddlebury, Vermont, United States
ImageMiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Vermont Economic Stewardship InternshipVermont Futures ProjectBurlington, Vermont, United States
ImageVermont Innovation Summer 2023: StateChange InternStateChangeBurlington, Vermont, United States
ImageSheldon Museum Summer 2023 Intern Henry Sheldon Museum of Vermont HistoryMiddlebury, Vermont, United States 
ImageMiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Health Care System Design InternshipUniversity of Vermont Health NetworkBurlington, Vermont, United States 
ImageMiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Farmacy “Food Is Medicine” InternshipAddison County Relocalization Network (ACORN)Middlebury, Vermont, United States 
ImageMiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Agricultural Development InternshipVermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & MarketsWilliston, Vermont, United States and 1 more 
ImageMiddWorks for Vermont Summer 2023: Hospital and Health Care Community Engagement Project InternshipState of Vermont144 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602, United States 
ImageVermont Innovation Summer 2023: VCET Marketing AssociateVermont Center for Emerging TechnologiesBurlington, Vermont, United States 
ImageVermont Innovation Summer 2023: VCET Venture AssociateVermont Center for Emerging TechnologiesBurlington, Vermont, United States

Nonprofits/Social Services/Advocacy:

ImageSummer Communications and Marketing Intern – Houston, TXThe Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation (CELF)Houston, Texas, United States
ImageSummer InternshipSouthern Plains Tribal Health BoardOklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States 
ImageKnowledge Management InternManagement Sciences for HealthArlington, Virginia, United States
ImageCareer Mentor Intern I’RAISE Girls & Boys InternationalNew York City, New York, United States 
ImageHuman Resources Intern – Talent AcquisitionManagement Sciences for HealthArlington, Virginia, United States 
ImageAnti-Trafficking Intern, Public BenefitsInternational Rescue CommitteeOakland, California, United States 
ImageSummer 2023 Mayoral Fellowship Intern ProgramCity of DetroitDetroit, Michigan, United States

International Development/Policy/International Affairs:

ImageIntern – Simon-Skjodt Center for the Prevention of Genocide (Research) (Remote)United States Holocaust Memorial MuseumWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Image2023 CSPI Summer Federal Affairs & Healthy Food Access InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States 
Image2023 CSPI Summer Digital Food Marketing to Kids InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States 
Image2023 CSPI Summer Public Health & Food Safety Policy InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States 
Image2023 CSPI Summer Nutrition Action-Digital Communications InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States 
Image2023 CSPI Summer Scientific Integrity InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States 
Image2023 CSPI Summer School Nutrition Policy InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States

Renewable energy/energy efficiency:

ImageSupply Chain Systems AnalystCitizens Energy GroupIndianapolis, Indiana, United States
Environmental Program Manager – Maritime DecarbonizationMIIS External OpportunitiesSeattle, Washington, United States 
ImageProduct Control AnalystThe AES CorporationHouston, Texas, United States 
ImageSolar InstallerEmPower SolarFarmingdale, New York, United States
ImageJunior Solar Asset Manager Green Street Power Partners1 Landmark Sq, Stamford, Connecticut 06901, United States
ImageSustainability Intern – Decatur, ILADMDecatur, Illinois, United States
ImageIntern, AccountingEDF RenewablesSan Diego, California, United States

GIS/Mapping/Cartography:

ImageData QA InternTrimble MapsPrinceton, New Jersey, United States
ImageGeospatial Software Consulting InternDNVMechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, United States and 1 more
ImageHighway Access Permits Coordinator (entry level) – DurangoColorado Department of TransportationDurango, Colorado, United States 
ImageGeographic Information Systems Specialist 3NJ Department of Environmental ProtectionTrenton, New Jersey, United States
ImageLand Stewardship TechnicianAppalachian Trail ConservancyBangor, Maine, United States

Environment/Conservation/Marine conservation:

ImageRecreation Facilities Trails PlacementThe Student Conservation AssociationJuneau, Alaska, United States
ImageFisheries Managment InternThe Student Conservation AssociationKenai, Alaska, United States 
ImageAlaskans in Parks Internship ProgramThe Student Conservation AssociationAnchorage, Alaska, United States
ImageClarence Petty Internship – Sustainable Farms InternAdirondack CouncilElizabethtown, New York, United States 
ImageClarence Petty Internship – Conservation & Connectivity InternAdirondack CouncilElizabethtown, New York, United States
ImageCultural Resources InternGreening Youth FoundationAtlanta, Georgia, United States
ImageCRDIP Historical Researcher- Independence National Historical ParkAmerican Conservation ExperiencePhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
ImageNatural Resource Member – Cumberland Gap National Historical ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceMiddlesboro, Kentucky, United States
ImageNational Wildlife Refuge Support Members – Everglades Headwaters National Wildlife Refuge ComplexAmerican Conservation ExperienceVero Beach, Florida, United States 
ImageField Biologist and Outreach Intern – Kelleys Island Field StationAppalachian Conservation CorpsKelleys Island, Ohio, United States
ImageSummer Associate in Water Markets WestWater Research, LLCFort Collins, Colorado, United States and 2 more
ImageClarence Petty Internship – Conservation & Connectivity InternAdirondack CouncilElizabethtown, New York, United States 
ImageCRDIP Archeology Member – Channel Islands National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceVentura, California, United States
ImageSummer Resource Management & Maintenance Intern – Antietam National BattlefieldAppalachian Conservation CorpsSharpsburg, Maryland, United States
ImageNatural Resource Intern (PO-00734693)The Student Conservation AssociationCarbondale, Illinois, United States
ImageACE Crew AmeriCorps Member – Pacific West/California – 2023 Start Dates – Housing ProvidedAmerican Conservation ExperienceSacramento, California, United States and 1 more 
ImageCommunications Liaison Intern – Shenandoah National ParkAppalachian Conservation CorpsLuray, Virginia, United States 
ImageLiving History Intern – Appomattox Court House National Historical ParkAppalachian Conservation CorpsAppomattox, Virginia, United States
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.