Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Social Impact/Nonprofits/Public Health/Advocacy:
|Impact Strategy InternUniversity of Utah – Sorenson Impact CenterSalt Lake City, Utah, United States
|LGBTQ Victory Congressional Internship – Summer 2023LGBTQ Victory InstituteWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Fundraising Internship- PaidAmerican Near East Refugee AidWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Development InternMake-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode IslandProvidence, Rhode Island, United States and 2 more
International Affairs/Policy/Development:
|Evaluation and Research Intern for Asia and the Pacific – UN WomenMIIS External OpportunitiesBangkok, Thailand
|Public Health – Youth Violence Prevention Program Internship (County of Monterey)MIIS External OpportunitiesSalinas, California, United States
|Summer 2023 Legal, Policy, Research, Technologist Non-Profit InternCenter for Democracy & TechnologyWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Intern – Missile Defense Project (Spring 2023)Center for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Intern – Southeast Asia Program (Spring 2023)Center for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Intern – Americas Program (Spring 2023)Center for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Research and Investigations Intern, Spring 2023Physicians for Human RightsNew York City, New York, United States
|Asylum Case Management Intern, Spring 2023Physicians for Human RightsNew York City, New York, United States
|Program on Sexual Violence in Conflict Zones (SVCZ) Intern, Spring 2023Physicians for Human RightsNew York City, New York, United States
Environment/Renewables:
|EV Charging and Energy Public Policy Internship (Summer 2023) – TeslaMIIS External OpportunitiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|R9851 Post-Undergraduate (Year-round) Internship – Catalytic Upgrading of Biochemical IntermediatesNational Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States
|R9817 Undergraduate/Graduate (Year-Round) Internship – Electrodialysis Testing (Open)National Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States
|Student Trainee (Life Science/Engineering/Physical Science)-R1U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)Boston, Massachusetts, United States
|Student Trainee (Environmental Protection)-R1U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)Boston, Massachusetts, United States
|Student Trainee (Support Services) – R5U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)Chicago, Illinois, United States
|Student Trainee Interdisciplinary (Petroleum Engineer / Geologist / Geophysicist)Bureau of Ocean Energy ManagementAnchorage, Alaska, United States
Environmental Conservation:
|GIS Support Member – Chattahoochee National Recreation AreaAmerican Conservation ExperienceAtlanta, Georgia, United States
|Interpretation Member – Chattahoochee National Recreation AreaAmerican Conservation ExperienceAtlanta, Georgia, United States
|2023 NPS Academy Information Technology Member – at Glacier National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceWest Glacier, Montana, United States
|Forestry Member – Yellowstone National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceYellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States
Sustainable Finance:
|NY Green Bank: Summer Analyst, Operations & FinanceNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
|NY Green Bank: Strategy & Communications InternshipNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
|NY Green Bank: Summer Analyst, Investment Administration & Portfolio SupportNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
|NY Green Bank: Impact and Portfolio Analysis InternshipNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
|NY Green Bank: Summer Analyst, Investment & Portfolio ManagementNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
|NY Green Bank: Summer Associate, Investment & Portfolio ManagementNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States