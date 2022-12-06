CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs in Handshake


Here are just a few of the many internships and jobs being added to Handshake every day in the Social Impact space. Check them out today and apply!!

Social Impact/Nonprofits/Public Health/Advocacy:

Impact Strategy InternUniversity of Utah – Sorenson Impact CenterSalt Lake City, Utah, United States
LGBTQ Victory Congressional Internship – Summer 2023LGBTQ Victory InstituteWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Policy and Process Project InternUNICEF USANew York City, New York, United States
Policy and Advocacy InternUNICEF USANew York City, New York, United States
LINK InternshipYAI – Seeing Beyond DisabilityManhattan, New York, United States
Fundraising Internship- PaidAmerican Near East Refugee AidWashington, District of Columbia, United States
2023 Ariadne Labs Summer InternshipAriadne LabsBoston, Massachusetts, United States
Development InternMake-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode IslandProvidence, Rhode Island, United States and 2 more

International Affairs/Policy/Development:

Evaluation and Research Intern for Asia and the Pacific – UN WomenMIIS External OpportunitiesBangkok, Thailand
Public Health – Youth Violence Prevention Program Internship (County of Monterey)MIIS External OpportunitiesSalinas, California, United States
Summer 2023 Legal, Policy, Research, Technologist Non-Profit InternCenter for Democracy & TechnologyWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Intern – Missile Defense Project (Spring 2023)Center for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Intern – Southeast Asia Program (Spring 2023)Center for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Intern – Americas Program (Spring 2023)Center for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Research and Investigations Intern, Spring 2023Physicians for Human RightsNew York City, New York, United States
Asylum Case Management Intern, Spring 2023Physicians for Human RightsNew York City, New York, United States
Communications Intern, Spring 2023Physicians for Human RightsNew York City, New York, United States
Program on Sexual Violence in Conflict Zones (SVCZ) Intern, Spring 2023Physicians for Human RightsNew York City, New York, United States

Environment/Renewables:

Sustainable Development InternCleveland FoundationCleveland, Ohio, United States
EV Charging and Energy Public Policy Internship (Summer 2023) – TeslaMIIS External OpportunitiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
R9851 Post-Undergraduate (Year-round) Internship – Catalytic Upgrading of Biochemical IntermediatesNational Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States
GIS InternEDP Renewables North AmericaHouston, Texas, United States
R9817 Undergraduate/Graduate (Year-Round) Internship – Electrodialysis Testing (Open)National Renewable Energy LaboratoryGolden, Colorado, United States
Student Trainee (Life Science/Engineering/Physical Science)-R1U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Student Trainee (Environmental Protection)-R1U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Student Trainee (Support Services) – R5U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)Chicago, Illinois, United States
Student Trainee Interdisciplinary (Petroleum Engineer / Geologist / Geophysicist)Bureau of Ocean Energy ManagementAnchorage, Alaska, United States

Environmental Conservation:

GIS Support Member – Chattahoochee National Recreation AreaAmerican Conservation ExperienceAtlanta, Georgia, United States
Interpretation Member – Chattahoochee National Recreation AreaAmerican Conservation ExperienceAtlanta, Georgia, United States
2023 NPS Academy Information Technology Member – at Glacier National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceWest Glacier, Montana, United States
Forestry Member – Yellowstone National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceYellowstone National Park, Wyoming, United States
AmeriCorps NCCC Summer of Service 2023AmeriCorpsVinton, Iowa, United States and 1 more
AmeriCorps NCCC Summer of Service 2023 Team LeaderAmeriCorpsVinton, Iowa, United States and 1 more

Sustainable Finance:

ESG Data Analyst InternSustainable Investment GroupAtlanta, Georgia, United States
NY Green Bank: Summer Analyst, Operations & FinanceNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
NY Green Bank: Strategy & Communications InternshipNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
NY Green Bank: Summer Analyst, Investment Administration & Portfolio SupportNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
NY Green Bank: Impact and Portfolio Analysis InternshipNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
NY Green Bank: Summer Analyst, Investment & Portfolio ManagementNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
NY Green Bank: Summer Associate, Investment & Portfolio ManagementNYSERDA – New York State Energy Research and Development AuthorityNew York City, New York, United States
ESG Analyst – 2023 Summer InternshipZAIS Group LLCHolmdel, New Jersey, United States
