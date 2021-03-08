CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Internships & Jobs


Environmental

Summer 2021- Sales InternMetrus EnergySan Francisco, California, United States — Middlebury alum referral!
Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act Program InternshipCommonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental AffairsBoston, Massachusetts, United States 
Climate Team – Municipal Vulnerability Program InternshipCommonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental AffairsBoston, Massachusetts, United States 
Content Marketing InternConservation Law FoundationBoston, Massachusetts, United States
Internship – CommunicationsInternational Atomic Energy AgencyVienna, Austria  — Graduated Febs and Seniors also eligible.
Internship – Support Programme CommunicationsInternational Atomic Energy AgencyVienna, Austria
Educational Programming InternEnvironmental Law InstituteWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Editorial & Marketing Fellowships for Environmental PublisherStone Pier PressSan Francisco, California, United States of America

Social Justice/Nonprofits/Homelessness


Verité Summer 2021 Research InternshipVeritéAmherst, Massachusetts, United States
Human Resources Summer InternSave the ChildrenFairfield, Connecticut, United States and 2 more 
Social Media Summer InternSave the ChildrenLexington, Kentucky, United States and 2 more
Data Analysis InternThe Innocence ProjectNew York City, New York, United States
Safety and Wellness Intern (Remote)- SUMMER 2021International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Human Trafficking Outreach, Prevention, and Education (HOPE) Intern (Remote)- SUMMER 2021International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America
Refugee Empowerment Intern (Remote)- SUMMER 2021International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Volunteer Coordination and Donations Intern (Remote)- SUMMER 2021International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America 
Housing and Logistics Intern -SUMMER 2021International Rescue CommitteeSacramento, California, United States of America
Contracts and Compliance Intern Community SolutionsPhiladelphia, Pennsylvania, United States and 4 more
Red Cross- Youth Program Development – Internship American Red Cross of Northern New EnglandBurlington, Vermont, United States and 3 more

Public Policy/International Trade & Development

Summer 2021 Intern Opportunities: RemoteDemocratic Attorneys General AssociationWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Summer 2021 Video Production and Design Intern: RemoteDemocratic Attorneys General AssociationWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Summer 2021 Domestic Program Intern (remote position)Center for Economic and Policy ResearchWashington, District of Columbia, United States

