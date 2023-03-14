Hot Social Impact Internships and Jobs on Handshake

International:
Environmental:
|NOAA 2023 Summer Internships Middlebury College – Center for Careers and InternshipsSilver Spring, Maryland, United States
|Production Assistant – Cartography, GIS, Sales – Summer 2023Rhumb Line MapsSouth Bristol, Maine, United States of America
|Summer Environmental InternshipsNew Hampshire Department of Environmental ServicesPortsmouth, New Hampshire, United States and 1 more
|GIS Field Data Collector for the Wachusett Watershed – DCRCommonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA)West Boylston, Massachusetts, United States
|Summer 2023 Middlebury Social Impact Corps InternMiddlebury Social Impact CorpsMonterey, California, United States
|Intern-Defense Industrial Initiatives Group (Summer 2023)Center for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Community Investment & Economic Revitalization InternNJ Department of Environmental ProtectionTrenton, New Jersey, United States
|Summer 2023 Policy & Legislation Internship – Washington, D.C.EarthjusticeWashington, District of Columbia, United States
|Environmental Education InternshipWestport River Watershed AllianceWestport, Massachusetts, United States
|Natural and Cultural Resource Intern – Hopewell Furnace NHS (PA)Appalachian Conservation CorpsElverson, Pennsylvania, United States
Renewables:
|Sustainable Finance Analyst Counterpointe Sustainable Real EstateGreenwich, Connecticut, United States
|Internship – Solar – Accounting/FinanceGreen Street Power Partners1 Landmark Sq, Stamford, Connecticut 06901, United States
|Internship – Solar – Capital MarketsGreen Street Power Partners1 Landmark Square, Stamford, Connecticut 06905, United States
|Internship – Solar – PolicyGreen Street Power Partners1 Landmark Sq, Stamford, Connecticut 06901, United States