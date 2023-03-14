CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Internships and Jobs on Handshake


International:

ImageAssistant Data AnalystUnited NationsNew York City, New York, United States

Environmental:

ImageNOAA 2023 Summer Internships Middlebury College – Center for Careers and InternshipsSilver Spring, Maryland, United States 
ImageProduction Assistant – Cartography, GIS, Sales – Summer 2023Rhumb Line MapsSouth Bristol, Maine, United States of America 
ImageSummer Environmental InternshipsNew Hampshire Department of Environmental ServicesPortsmouth, New Hampshire, United States and 1 more 
ImageVisitor Services Information Assistant Environment for the AmericasAnchorage, Alaska, United States 
ImageGIS Field Data Collector for the Wachusett Watershed – DCRCommonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA)West Boylston, Massachusetts, United States 
ImageSummer 2023 Middlebury Social Impact Corps InternMiddlebury Social Impact CorpsMonterey, California, United States 
ImageIntern-Defense Industrial Initiatives Group (Summer 2023)Center for Strategic and International StudiesWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
ImageCommunity Investment & Economic Revitalization InternNJ Department of Environmental ProtectionTrenton, New Jersey, United States
ImageSummer 2023 Policy & Legislation Internship – Washington, D.C.EarthjusticeWashington, District of Columbia, United States
ImageEnvironmental Education InternshipWestport River Watershed AllianceWestport, Massachusetts, United States
ImageNatural and Cultural Resource Intern – Hopewell Furnace NHS (PA)Appalachian Conservation CorpsElverson, Pennsylvania, United States

Renewables:

ImageClient Relations Analyst Sol SystemsWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
ImageSustainable Finance Analyst Counterpointe Sustainable Real EstateGreenwich, Connecticut, United States
ImageSolar Development AnalystreNRG PartnersAustin, Texas, United States
ImageEnvironmental InternCypress Creek RenewablesDurham, North Carolina, United States and 2 more 
ImageInternship – Solar – Accounting/FinanceGreen Street Power Partners1 Landmark Sq, Stamford, Connecticut 06901, United States 
ImageInternship – Solar – Capital MarketsGreen Street Power Partners1 Landmark Square, Stamford, Connecticut 06905, United States
ImageInternship – Solar – PolicyGreen Street Power Partners1 Landmark Sq, Stamford, Connecticut 06901, United States
ImageBusiness Development InternRanger Power LLCChicago, Illinois, United States
Image2023 Summer Environmental Science Engineering/Health & Safety InternAVANGRID (BGC, CNG, CMP, NYSEG, RG&E, UI, SCG, NYSEG)Brunswick, Maine, United States and 5 more

