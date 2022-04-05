CCI Career Paths

Hot Social Impact Handshake Internships & Jobs


by

Below are just a few of the internships and jobs that dropped into my Inbox from my saved Job Alerts in Handshake. Check out a list of curated Social Impact-related internships and jobs with application deadlines this week by clicking HERE into Handshake.

Conservation/Climate Change/Renewable Energy/Urban Planning

Summer InternNeponset River Watershed AssociationBoston, Massachusetts, United States and 1 more 
Water Quality Intern Neponset River Watershed AssociationCanton, Massachusetts, United States
National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Survey Field Team Members, Traveling NationallyAmerican Conservation ExperienceFort Collins, Colorado, United States 
2022 Fall Federal Affairs InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States 
2022 Fall Legal InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States 
2022 Fall Legal Internship-Dietary Supplement and AdditivesCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States 
2022 Fall Nutrition Policy InternshipCenter for Science in the Public Interest1250 I Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States
Vegetation Management Member – Bryce Canyon National ParkAmerican Conservation ExperienceBryce, Utah, United States 
Visitor Services CARES Act Member – Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge American Conservation ExperienceBoynton Beach, Florida, United States 
Invasive Species Support Member – Wildlife Refuges Across New MexicoAmerican Conservation ExperienceSan Antonio, New Mexico, United States
GIS Intern (Summer 2022)City of Vero BeachVero Beach, Florida, United States of America
Staff Consultant I, EHS and Compliance (Entry Level)ERMPortland, Oregon, United States

Communications/Media/

Communications Intern, Summer 2022 (REMOTE, UNPAID)Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)—Chicago17 North State Street, Chicago, Illinois 60602, United States of America
CBS News Production Summer Internship, Face the NationParamountWashington, District of Columbia, United States 
Communications Intern, Virginia Lands and Lives Project (Remote, may be located anywhere in the US)The Nature ConservancyArlington County, Virginia, United States
The World News Internship-Summer 2022GBHGuest Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Summer Editorial InternForeign PolicyWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Education Intern U.S. News & World ReportWashington, District of Columbia, United States
Marketing and Research Assistant Summer Intern U.S. News & World ReportNew York City, New York, United States

