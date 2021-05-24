CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

Hot Social Impact Handshake Internships & Jobs


by

Here are some recent opportunities that have dropped into my inbox from Handshake. Check them out:

Environment/Climate Change/Renewable Energy/Sustainability:

Internship – Energy System Modelling and AnalysisInternational Atomic Energy AgencyVienna, Austria
2021 Summer Operations InternGrowing Gardens of Boulder CountyBoulder, Colorado, United States
ACE: Program Education Support Team Members Denver, CO RemoteAmerican Conservation ExperienceDenver, Colorado, United States

Public Policy/Think Tanks/International:

Policy Research InternCenter for an Urban Future120 Wall Street, New York City, New York 10005, United States of America
Summer Intern – FP EventsForeign PolicyWashington, District of Columbia, United States

Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.