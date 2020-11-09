CCI Career Paths

Explore

Social Impact

Back to the news

HOT Handshake SOCIAL IMPACT Internships and Jobs


by

Here is a recent curated listing of internships and jobs in the social impact sectors: there are 393 internships and 185 jobs (take note FEBS!). There are also 55 Fellowships listed in Handshake as well sorted by application deadlines. In addition, below are a few new additions to Handshake in these sectors that came into my inbox today:


Summer Analyst, CustomerFirst Renewables
Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States 
Summer Associate, CustomerFirst Renewables
Gaithersburg, Maryland, United States
United Nations Information Center – Spring Intern, United Nations Information Center
Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
Multicultural Learning Labs – Winter 2021, MiQ
Chicago, Illinois, United States and 1 more
GIS and App Development Associate (National Park Service), National Park Service
Boston, Massachusetts, United States and 1 more 
Public Insights & Data Analytics Internship – Remote Spring 2021, Forbes Tate Partners
Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
Social Impact Analyst (Remote), Impending Bloom
New York City, New York, United States 
Intern/Graduate Fellow, Middle East and North Africa & Media, McLarty Associates
Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
Intern/Graduate Fellow, Africa, McLarty Associates
Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
Intern/Graduate Fellow South Asia, McLarty Associates
Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
Intern/Graduate Fellow, Southeast Asia, McLarty Associates
Washington, District of Columbia, United States 
Data Analytics Internship, Design Museum Foundation
Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America 
Social Media Content Creator & Marketing Strategy Spring Intern, Basil Labs
1440 G Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States of America 
Applied Data Scientist Spring Intern (Natural Language Processing, Data Mining, Visualization), Basil Labs
Washington, District of Columbia, United States of America 
Community Intern, First Round Capital
San Francisco, California, United States 
Business Development Spring Intern (Startup Customer Discovery, Problem Interviews), Basil Lab
s1440 G Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20005, United States of America 
Biostatistician (Remote Internship), Reboot Rx (formerly Cures Within Reach for Cancer)
Portland, Maine, United States of America and 1 more 
Healthcare Policy Researcher (Remote Internship), Reboot Rx (formerly Cures Within Reach for Cancer)
Portland, Maine, United States of America and 1 more 
Fundraising and Operations Assistant (Remote Internship), Reboot Rx (formerly Cures Within Reach for Cancer)
Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America and 1 more 
Creative Marketing Content Coordinator (Remote Internship), Reboot Rx (formerly Cures Within Reach for Cancer)
Portland, Maine, United States of America and 1 more 
Healthcare Communications Intern (Remote Internship), Reboot Rx (formerly Cures Within Reach for Cancer)
Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America and 1 more
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.