Help Diversify the Drone Industry! Work on a MiddGIG

Project Description: Support w/research and content marketing ($1,000 for 65 hours)

Description

Four Hundred Feet is a drone consultancy that helps researchers, NGOs, and governmental organizations leverage drone technology for spatial data collection, supply-chain management, and visual storytelling. At Four Hundred Feet we are champions of #dronesforgood and believe drones have the ability to amplify the impact of social good organizations.

Work with Middlebury alumnus, Kat James who describes herself as “…a humanitarian drone pilot, cartographer, writer, and photographer. If you skimmed my resume, you’d see that I studied Geography and Global Health in college, earned a dual master’s degree in Public Health and Information Science, am an FAA certified drone pilot, and spent the past decade working on global health tech projects in low resources settings.”

We also are on a mission to diversify the drone industry and are dedicated to helping more women/BIPOC/Latinx/LBGTQ+ individuals enter the drone industry and amplify the voices of those individuals already working in the space.

I am looking for support doing in-depth research and creating content for social media, our website, blogs, and newsletters.

Topics are likely to include – how drones can be used to collect vital climate data, aid in infectious disease research, conduct refugee camp mapping, and assist in reforestation efforts – among many others.

This would be an ideal position for a geography, global health, or environmental student who wants to learn more about emerging technologies in their discipline.

Qualifications

Strong editing and proofreading skills and ability to write clearly and concisely.

Strong research skills

Interest or background in global health, international development, environmental studies, GIS

Bonus: