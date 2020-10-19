Handshake Jobs & Internships & Additional Opportunities and Sustainability Resources

Here is a curated listing of Handshake jobs and internships which fall under the Social Impact umbrella lens. In addition, thanks to Ed Carley’s “Ed’s Clean Energy & Sustainability Jobs” newsletter, below are a few other internships that may be of interest:

Various internships @ Xcel Energy: Product Development Business Intern, Renewable Program Intern, Business Intern, . Xcel Energy. Denver, CO or Minneapolis, MN. https://jobs.xcelenergy.com/job/Denver-Business-Intern%2C-Product-Development-Job-CO-80202/683312600/?locale=en_US. College junior or above. Thanks Dara!

Potomac River Climate Report Research Contractor RFP. Potomac Conservancy. Silver Spring, MD. Job description. Thanks Alex!

Various Sierra Club internships: Youth/Environmental Justice Intern. Sierra Club, NJ Chapter; Environmental Justice & Political, Detroit, MI; Fall Policy Communications Intern, WDC; https://phf.tbe.taleo.net/phf01/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=SIERRACLUB&cws=39&rid=1658.

Digital Marketing Intern. Environmental Defense Fund. San Francisco, CA/ remote. https://www.edf.org/jobs/digital-marketing-intern.

Transportation Program Intern. American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy. Washington, DC. https://www.aceee.org/job/transportation-program-internship.

Some additional resources for those of you thinking outside the proverbial box:

Josh’s Water Jobs: https://www.joshswaterjobs.com

Sustainable Career Pathways: https://sustainablecareerpathways.com