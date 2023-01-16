Green Corps Organizing Fellowship Opportunity for Graduating Seniors

Green Corps – The Field School for Environmental Organizing

Green Corps is looking for college graduates who are ready to take on the biggest environmental challenges of our day.

Learn more about Green Corps’ paid environmental organizing fellowship.

The planet needs all the help it can get. To win now and build a strong foundation for lasting progress, we need people who know how to organize: to run organizations and campaigns that will inspire the support and action we need to save our environment. Our program starts with intensive classroom training. You learn about issues and campaigns, organizing theory and principles, and skills from recruiting volunteers to staging a media event. Then, you move to a more hands-on experience. You make a difference on important campaigns to transition our country to clean energy, protect wildlife, and more. For example, Lauren Karpinski, an organizer from the Green Corps Class of 2019, brought together a coalition of 40 groups that helped win a landmark solar energy bill in Arkansas.

We’re accepting the top 20 candidates for our 2023-2024 program. Graduates will join our more than 400 alumni who are leading environmental campaigns and organizations across the country. If you’re passionate about the environment and ready to learn and practice the craft of organizing, apply and learn more. Green Corps’ year-long program begins in August 2023 with introductory classroom training, and continues with field placements in multiple locations across the U.S. Candidates must be willing to relocate. Please contact Margaret Corcoran at margaret@greencorps.org with additional questions.

Green Corps is part of The Public Interest Network, which operates and supports organizations committed to a shared vision of a better world and a strategic approach to social change. Visit publicinterestnetwork.org to learn more. Green Corps is an equal opportunity employer. The target annual compensation for this position is $31,500 (but compensation may range between $31,500 and $39,000 depending on location). Green Corps’ benefits package includes medical insurance for employees and dependents, needs-based student loan assistance, commuter benefit program, sick pay (60-72 hours/year depending on location), and 80 hours (2 weeks) of accrued vacation. We also offer an excellent training program and opportunities for advancement.