Great ideas come from you! MiddCORE J-Term 2023 

Calling all Writers, Scientists, Philosophers, Humanists, Change Makers, Musicians, Entrepreneurs, Social Scientists, Dealmakers, Artisans, Developers, Film Makers, Tinkerers, Athletes, Dancers, Inventors, Artists, Data Scientists, Innovators, and more to work with LEGOin MiddCORE this J-term, 2023

MiddCORE Application Due

Deadline: November 1

MiddCORE is a J-term class that helps you build skills, create opportunities, and expand your networks. Taught by 30+ industry professionals, the class features the Strategic Challenge, an opportunity for you to apply your liberal arts education to a real-world problem (past partners include Patagonia, L.L.Bean, Orvis, Peet’s Coffee, Google, YouTube, and more.) In addition to the Strategic Challenge, MiddCORE mentors develop weekly hands-on challenges that inspire you to think creatively, operate outside your comfort zone, and deal with ambiguity. This collaborative environment helps you develop the confidence and skills, you’ll need to make a positive impact—on the world and on your future. Apply here.