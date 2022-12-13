Find Optional Practical Training (OPT) opportunities with GoinGlobal

OPT from A to Z

What is OPT? How can I find OPT employers? What is the difference between pre-completion and post-completion OPT? How long is the STEM OPT extension? Available now with our H1B visa search engine and inside every US City Guide, our new OPT tool kit features a database of leading OPT employers, plus step-by-step guidelines that can help international students in the United States:

Navigate the OPT application and authorization process

Find jobs, internships and volunteer opportunities

Gain valuable real-world experience with US employers

With long wait times and high demand for a limited number of work visas in the United States, OPT may well be an international student’s best option for gaining work experience, building professional relationships and getting a foothold in the US job market. Whether they are looking for a full-time job, gig employment or opening a business related to their field of study, international students can get started on GoinGlobal.