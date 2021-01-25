FEBS: Work on Climate Justice with 350VT

This in from Middlebury student and Board member: “350Vermont is hiring a full-time Lead Organizer to join our staff collective of climate justice organizers! We’re looking for a grassroots organizer with at least several years of experience and a well-developed justice analysis, highly capable of collaboration and committed to shared leadership, passionate about movement-building, outgoing and energetic, ideally with some nonprofit management experience, and ideally based in the Burlington area or in central VT.

The majority of this role is leading 350VT’s campaigns, mobilization efforts, and solidarity work, but the Lead Organizer will also join the other staff collective members in co-leading some of the internal aspects of maintaining and developing the organization. We’re still in the process of an organizational transition to a shared leadership structure, which takes a long time and requires a lot of intentionality. A person who is a good fit for the Lead Organizer role will be able to lead 350VT’s organizing productively even while our structure continues to evolve and organizational vision continues to be clarified, will believe in and value collective leadership, will be patient with the process, and will be enthusiastic about participating in building the systems for our work together.

The Lead Organizer position is full time (35 hours/week), ideally based out of our Burlington office or central Vermont. The position is paid at $20.50 – $23.50/hour depending on experience (annual salary range equivalent to $37,310-$42,770), with health insurance, paid time off, and a professional development budget. We encourage BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women, and people from other underrepresented communities to apply. Learn more about the role and apply here by Feb. 15.”