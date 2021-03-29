Energy Action Network is Hiring Summer Interns

Energy Action Network (EAN) is now accepting applications for our summer internship program for 2 college students (rising juniors or seniors) or graduate students. The program, run by EAN Senior Fellow Christine Donovan with support from EAN staff, gives the interns a broad introduction to the energy community in Vermont, while supporting them to do focused research. Last year’s EAN interns performed vital research on energy equity in Vermont. This year we are looking for interns who will develop and carry out a defined research, writing, or social media project directly related to the ongoing work of EAN. Examples might include:

Conducting a piece of research or analysis that could support the work of the Vermont Climate Council, expand the EAN Emissions Pathways Model, or be featured in the EAN 2022 Annual Progress report.

Researching and writing a series of case studies describing energy policies and initiatives in other states addressing issues of energy inequity or equitable GHG reduction strategies, and analyzing how they might apply in Vermont.

Writing, editing, and producing a series of 5-minute videos highlighting key findings in the forthcoming 2020/21 Annual Progress Report. Develop and helping implement a statewide dissemination strategy.

Please pass this internship opportunity on to likely candidates. Deadline for applications is April 9.