Cross Cultural Community Engagement Grant Funding Available (priority deadline 3/17)

Applications are open for the Center for Community Engagement’s Cross Cultural Community Engagement Grants! To learn more and apply, visitgo/crosscultural. This is a great funding source for students considering international or intercultural experiences that address the public good.

For summer projects, the priority deadline March 17. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.

This grant program supports community-engaged internships, conferences, or service opportunities in intercultural environments (internationally based, or in a culture distinctly different from the applicant’s background). Funds are available throughout the academic year and for summer experiences. Funding is available to current, returning undergraduates. Graduating seniors are not eligible to apply for funding for activities that occur after graduation.

Email Kailee Brickner-McDonald with questions or to request a consultation in advance of applying (kbricknermcdonald@middlebury.edu).