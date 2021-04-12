Climate Action Fellowship is Hiring their Second Cohort

With its launch in the Fall of 2020, the Climate Action Fellowship program offers students from various backgrounds and disciplines the opportunity to deeply engage in collaborative thinking and skill development on how to confront the climate crisis in meaningful ways. Fellows work together (and with partners and mentors) to identify their own roles and theories of change while supporting the engaged learning pillar of Energy2028. They coordinate with groups on campus and in the community through a mix of defined projects and projects of their own design to envision pathways for all students to leave Middlebury with the knowledge, motivation, and capacity to act on climate change in just and equitable ways.

Applications are open March 15 – April 25th 2021 for the second cohort!

Click HERE for more details about the 2021-2022 Fellowship