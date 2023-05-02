Bilingual Case Manager Job opportunity – Deadline date: Monday, May 8

About the organization: Compass Family Services is a 100+ year old nonprofit working on the front lines of San Francisco’s homeless crisis. We provide families experiencing or at risk of homelessness with comprehensive support to address immediate needs and ensure long-term success.

About the team: Compass Clara House is a transitional housing program for families who have experienced homelessness. The families at Clara House each have their own apartment on-site, and have access to childcare, case management, and other support to help them move towards self-sufficiency.

Salary: $28-$30 per hour based on experience, education, and languages spoken

Schedule: Monday – Friday, primarily during standard business hours

Location: 111 Page Street, San Francisco

Organizational Core Competencies: Accountable I Adaptable I Client-centered I Collaborative I Committed to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging I Resourceful

What the Bilingual Case Manager does:

The Bilingual Case Manager provides comprehensive support to residents of Compass Clara House. This may include helping families to secure permanent housing, enroll in training or education, find a job, build parenting skills, or address substance abuse and physical and mental health challenges. The Case Manager works closely with the other members of the Clara House team to ensure that all families are supported in reaching their goals.

Specific responsibilities include:

Develop positive relationships with families that foster connection, support, and trust.

Partner with families to develop short and long-range goals which include a pathway to permanent, stable housing.

Provide counseling, crisis intervention, and informed and appropriate referrals to services offered both within Compass and externally.

Assist with the intake interview of prospective residents.

Participate in and provide interpretation during Community Meetings, Parent Groups, Housing Application Workshops, Self-Care Workshops, and other community events.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date client files and promptly enter case notes in Salesforce database.

Support the Clara House team with childcare and after-school care when needed.

The Bilingual Case Manager should have these skills:

Spanish fluency required.

Relevant experience in social services setting, including counseling and crisis intervention.

Ability to assess and de-escalate potentially volatile situations.

Understanding of challenges facing homeless families

Understanding of trauma informed care.

Knowledge of Bay Area housing and social service resources

Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging work

Strong computer skills with proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel). Experience with Salesforce is a plus!

Location and Covid safety:

Work location: 111 Page Street, San Francisco

Covid vaccination required for all staff

Covid precautions in the workplace: required masking, air filtration, sanitizing

Compensation and Benefits:

Salary range: $28 – $30 per hour depending on experience.

Paid time off: 19 days of vacation your first year, 24 in your second. Also paid holidays, sick time, time off for education, family leave.

Insurance: health, dental and vision insurance are fully covered by Compass for employees and dependent children.

Retirement: after one year of work, Compass contributes an amount equal to 5% of your salary into a retirement account; this vests during years 2-5.

