Are You a Graduating Senior or Recent Alum Interested in Shaping Climate Action @Midd?APPLY NOW!  

Seniors/Recent Alums!

NEW Full-time position: Climate Action Coordinator

Applications still open: https://middlebury.peopleadmin.com/postings/26530



Are you a graduating Senior or a recent alum looking to help shape and support Midd student climate preparedness and action? We are thrilled to offer that the Climate Action Capacity Project is growing and will be hiring a full-time Coordinator for Academic Year 2022-2023. We are looking for candidates who bring deep connections to the student body, an eagerness to meet student needs through events and other programs, and a strong desire to tell compelling stories about this crucial work.



Find more details in our job description and please reach out to Minna Brown (mbbrown@middlebury.edu) with questions!