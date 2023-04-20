Are You a Graduating Senior Interested in Environmental Conservation? Apply Today to VT ECO AmeriCorps Job Openings!

ECO AmeriCorps is a 9-year-old program operating in communities across the state at local organizations. Program participants engage in a variety of topics that may include science communication, sustainable agriculture, climate resiliency and creating greater access to the natural world. ECO AmeriCorps members complete an 11-month term of service and are well-supported. Members benefits include gaining access to professional networks and training, an education award, health coverage and a living stipend. Being an ECO member also gives them the opportunity to explore areas of interest, build connections and gain confidence necessary to propel a career.

If you are passionate about making a difference, committed to improving our environment, contact dustin.bowman[at]vermont.gov with any questions. More Information can be found here: Open Positions | Department of Environmental Conservation (vermont.gov)

Here are some examples of the positions that are currently open:

St. Albans/North

Burlington/Richmond

Forest Ecosystem Monitoring Cooperative – Monitoring and Outreach Specialist

Vermont Land Trust – Riparian Forest Coordinator

Montpelier/Central

Middlebury

Southern Vermont

*2 positions available