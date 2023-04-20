Are You a Graduating Senior Interested in Environmental Conservation? Apply Today to VT ECO AmeriCorps Job Openings!

ECO AmeriCorps is a 9-year-old program operating in communities across the state at local organizations. Program participants engage in a variety of topics that may include science communication, sustainable agriculture, climate resiliency and creating greater access to the natural world. ECO AmeriCorps members complete an 11-month term of service and are well-supported. Members benefits include gaining access to professional networks and training, an education award, health coverage and a living stipend. Being an ECO member also gives them the opportunity to explore areas of interest, build connections and gain confidence necessary to propel a career.
If you are passionate about making a difference, committed to improving our environment, contact dustin.bowman[at]vermont.gov with any questions. More Information can be found here: Open Positions | Department of Environmental Conservation (vermont.gov)
Here are some examples of the positions that are currently open:
St. Albans/North
- Northwest Regional Planning Commission – Assistant Water Quality Program Coordinator
- Franklin County Natural Resources Conservation District – Conservation Technician
- Friends of Northern Lake Champlain – Project Coordinator Assistant
- NorthWoods Stewardship Center – Northern Waters Steward
- Vermont Cooperative for Practice Improvement and Innovation – Environmental Mental Health Education and Outreach Coordinator
Burlington/Richmond
- Forest Ecosystem Monitoring Cooperative – Monitoring and Outreach Specialist
- Vermont Land Trust – Riparian Forest Coordinator
Montpelier/Central
- Montpelier Parks – Forest, Food, and Fun: Stewarding Montpelier’s Natural Communities
- Watershed Planning Program (VT DEC) – Watershed Planning Communications Specialist
- Clean Water Initiative Program (VT DEC) – Clean Water Communications Specialist
- Lakes and Ponds (VT DEC) – Education, Outreach, and Data Specialist
- Wetlands Program (VT DEC) – Wetland Stewardship Assistant
- Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets – Agricultural Water Quality Outreach and Verification Specialist
- Vermont Natural Resources Council – Ecological Restoration Associate
- Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program – Volunteer Coordinator
- Vermont Center for Ecostudies – Communications and Outreach Coordinator
Middlebury
- Addison County Regional Planning Commission – Water Quality Planner
- Middlebury Area Land Trust –Lands, Trails, and Education Coordinator*
Southern Vermont
- Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home – Forest Steward
- Rich Earth Institiute – Research Associate
- Connecticut River Conservancy – Outreach, Education, and Restoration Assistant