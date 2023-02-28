Apply today for the 2023 Lime Connect Fellowship Program

Designed for rising juniors with disabilities, The Lime Connect Fellowship Program For Students with Disabilities is our flagship program in the United States.



This prestigious program:Connects Fellows with our corporate partners – some of the world’s leading corporations – for potential Summer 2024 internships and more.Deepens Fellows’ leadership skills through the Leadership & Development Symposium in New York City this summer.Builds Fellow confidence as a person with a disability.and much more!Deadline to apply: Sunday, February 26th at midnight PST