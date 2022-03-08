Apply for a Privilege and Poverty Summer Internship

Apply for a paid Summer 2022 P&P Addison County Internship – Rolling Basis
We are thrilled to be able to offer additional placements this year with our community partners, and have re-opened applications for our local placements at the following organizations:
- WomenSafe – Interns provide support and direct services to individuals impacted by family violence
- John Graham Housing and Services – Interns support individuals and families working toward stable housing
- HOPE (Helping Overcome Poverty’s Effects) – Interns support the food shelf and assist clients with accessing the network of human services in the county
- Open Door Clinic – Interns provide medical translation for Spanish-speaking clients and their health-care providers
- Charter House Coalition – Interns work with emergency housing shelter staff to provide safe housing and food to community members who are unhoused
- Addison Central Teens – Interns help to plan and deliver summer programming for the teen center camps and daily programs
- Addison County Restorative Justice Services – This placement will work with ACRJS andcommunity organizations to coordinate community responses beyond law enforcement.
- Addison County Public Defender/ ACRJS – This position will split time between the Public Defender’s office and ACRJS, working with clients who are encountering the criminal justice system. For the Public Defender, the intern will work with the client and attorney to help prepare their case for the court process. With ACRJS, the intern will work with clients through the restorative justice process.
- Addison County Community Trust – this position supports the work of ACCT to develop andmanage affordable, accessible housing.
Special Note: Are you fluent in Spanish? Please consider applying for our Open Door Clinic placement!”
For more Information and to apply visit here.