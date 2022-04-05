Applications Open for the 2022-2023 Cohort of the Middlebury Climate Action Fellowship! 

Climate change touches everything and we’re here to support you as you find your way to effective action.

“Climate Action” takes many forms and we hope students from across disciplines, approaches, and backgrounds will apply. You may be working on a specific environmental justice effort, developing an art installation, or creating complex data models. All of those efforts could fit the bill.

Have an idea you’d like to explore? An unpaid internship you’d like to fund? A desire to supplement and connect your paid internship with a cohort of others working on climate this summer and into the academic year?

Over the summer, the Climate Action Capacity Project will provide compensation for those Fellows pursuing unpaid internships or research with an additional stipend of $750 for all Fellows participating in coordinated efforts (weekly meetings, guest speakers, reflections, etc). Fellows continuing into the school year will be compensated for their work at Middlebury as they work to build individual, team, and school climate capacities.

More details on the program here. Application here.

Application deadline: April 10, 2022.

Still searching for an organization to work with? Looking to refine a project idea? Reach out to Minna Brown (mbbrown@middlebury) with any other questions.