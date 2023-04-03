Alaska Corps 2023 Member

The SCA Alaska Corps is a 14-week AmeriCorps program focused on leadership development, completing trail work projects and building a sense of community. As a member of a 5-person crew you will be led by one SCA Project Leader. The group will live and serve together for the duration of the program. Members should be prepared to camp through the summer and face the challenges of weather, insects, remoteness and wildlife typical of outdoor work in Alaska. This is an opportunity to learn the hard and soft skills of being in the outdoor industry; folks will walk away with experience in conservation trail work and outdoor living skills.

Alaska Corps teams live and work together for the duration of their program. SCA emphasizes the importance of community building and growth in interpersonal skills throughout the program.