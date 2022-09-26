A Global Call to Heal the Planet

What are the global limits to sustainable growth and development? Can we stay within them and how? Join an inspiring and insightful celebration of “The Limits to Growth” and its lead author Donella Meadows. “The Limits to Growth” had a profound influence on the early global environmental debate when published in 1972 by The Club of Rome. Donella Meadows enlightened that debate with her systems approach to understanding the dynamics and human dimensions of our environmental crisis before she passed away in 2000.



Join this amazing evening with Bill McKibben, Schumann Distinguished Scholar in Environmental Studies, Middlebury College and keynote speaker Sandrine Dixson-Decleve, Co-President, Club of Rome.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 28, 2022

TIME: 7:00 PM

LOCATION: Mahaney Arts Center, Olin C. Robison Concert Hall

