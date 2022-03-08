2022 History in Translation: An Experiential and Intercultural Exploration of Executive Order 9066-Apply Today for the 12 Day Trip

Application deadline March 27th

A 12-day, in-person program, taking place in California (United States of America) from late July through early August, with some preliminary (remote) activities in May and June.

In-person program activities will include:

Collaborative translation and oral history activities;

Travel to “War Relocation Center” historic sites, including the Manzanar internment camp in Independence, CA;

On-site service/volunteer activities.

While program instruction and facilitation will be conducted in English, the deliberately intercultural nature of the program will provide students the opportunity to work, reflect, and learn as a team diverse in culture, language, and education.

Applications are due on or before March 27, 2022. Applicant interviews will be conducted between April 4 -15; acceptance decisions will be made the week of April 18; and participation confirmed by April 25. A required post-program reflection and presentation will be scheduled for the fall of 2022 and/or spring of 2023. Participants will also be asked to share their experience with others on the Middlebury and/or ICU campus during the 2022-2023 academic year.

The application can be accessed here. Please submit your application before the end of the day March 27, 2022 Eastern Standard Time (United States).

History in Translation 2022 is a collaborative project of the Middlebury College Center for Community Engagement, Middlebury School in Japan, the Japanese Studies Department, and Middlebury Institute of International Studies Translation and Interpretation. For more information, contact Kristen Mullins at kmullins@middlebury.edu or Colin Yamaguchi at cyamaguchi@middlebury.edu.