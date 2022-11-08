The Next MIDDVantage: Careers in Data Analytics Episode Interviews Max Borrmann ’20, Data Visualization Associate atPlanet

Check out our latest MiddVantage: Careers in Data Analytics episode with Max Borrmann ’20, Data Visualization Associate at Planet.



Interviewed by Charlotte Gray ‘21, Max discusses Data Visualization Mapping the Planet.



After graduating from Middlebury with a B.A. in Environmental Studies and Geography, Max joined Planet, applying his GIS skills, and mapping the planet. As a member of the marketing team, he creates visualizations of the planet Earth to support private and public sector clients, as well as NGOs. While at Middlebury, he worked in the Sustainability Solutions lab, designing sustainability-themed graphics and animations in Adobe Illustrator for display on building energy dashboard and to be included in a multimedia video series explaining the details of Middlebury’s energy system to a general audience.



The MiddVantage series is a collaboration between #MiddCCI and Middlebury in DC.