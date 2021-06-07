Late Breaking: Marine Conservation Summer Internship Opportunity

The Perry Institute for Marine Science is inviting interested Middlebury students to participate in one of 4 potential projects this summer doing research on coral conservation in The Bahamas. This will be a remote funded internship and is a great opportunity use your technical skills to advance Coral Reef restoration in a meaningful way.

To apply, submit your resume and cover letter via Handshake using the link below. Please make sure you identify which particular project you are most interested in in your cover letter.

Below is a snapshot of the projects (see details of each in the link below) & skills:

AGRRA-style (Atlantic and Gulf Rapid Reef Assessment) photomosaic data collection. Skills: GIS experience is not necessary as the procedures are well documented and easy to learn. Coral/benthic identification skills are the most important, making this project the most biologically-centered of those listed. Coral restoration storymap /science communication. Skills: Low-level GIS skills (GEOG 120/150 would be useful but probably not required). Student would need to be learn how to use ESRI StoryMaps unless they were just working on developing a text outline with media embedded, to later be transformed into a StoryMap. GIS classification work. Skills: Remote sensing and GIS skills are a must. Students will need to have taken GEOG 120 or 150 and GEOG 371. This project is likely the most technical of all of the ones listed, but would yield the greatest benefit if the intern had the necessary skills. Metashape scripting. Skills: Some coding experience necessary (CS101/CS150 at least). Student would need to be taught Metashape software.

We are excited to be working with a Middlebury alum and Prof. Jeremy Ward, who helped develop this opportunity. Don’t miss out and apply today via Handshake!

