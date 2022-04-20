IT Careers in the Foreign Service and the Role of Emerging Technologies

The U.S. Department of State offers career opportunities to professionals in specialized functions needed to meet Foreign Service responsibilities around the world. As a Foreign Service Specialist, you will provide important technical services at any of our more than 270 posts overseas, in Washington, D.C., or elsewhere in the United States. The Department of State’s Information Resource Management team will provide insight into IT focused roles in the Foreign Service, the hiring process, career paths, cybersecurity, and how new technology impacts their work.

Event Date: Monday, April 25, 2022 2:00pm – 3:30pm Eastern Time

Please register for the event!