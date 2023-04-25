Hear from Leah Bracken ‘18.5, Customer Engineer at Google about Software Engineering and Liberal Arts

Announcing CCI and Middlebury in DC‘s final episode of our MIDDVantage: Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers series!

Join us today for a special episode featuring Leah Bracken ‘18.5, customer engineer at Google, as she shares her insights on the expanding cloud solutions market. Gain valuable knowledge from her experience as a solutions engineer and learn how a liberal arts education can prepare you for success in this field. Find out what skillsets are necessary for entering this technical role. Don’t miss out!

Exploring Careers in Technology’s New Frontiers is a collaborative series developed by the Center for Careers and Internships and Middlebury in DC with content contribution from members of the Middlebury Professional Network and Middlebury students.

Watch the full series at go.middlebury.edu/MiddVantageTech.