Young Leaders for Sustainable Development Goals

Calling on young change-makers: the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth is looking for the next generation of Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)!

About the ‘Young Leaders for the SDGs’ Flagship Initiative:

On a biennial basis, 17 outstanding young leaders from across various sectors are recognized for their agency, courage and ingenuity in finding lasting solutions to the world’s greatest challenges.

Throughout the two-year term, these Young Leaders will engage young people for the 2030 Agenda, not only through their existing initiatives, platforms and networks but through advocacy opportunities with the United Nations and its partners.

Becoming a Young Leader is a title of recognition from the United Nations for young people who are excelling in their contributions to helping deliver on the SDGs in their communities.

Learn more about our former classes of Young Leaders for the SDGs: 2016 Class, 2018 Class, 2020 Class.

Applications for the 2022 Class are now open and will close on 31 March 2022! Young people from all over the world between the ages of 15 and 29 years are encouraged to apply.

Candidates are selected based on the following criteria: