Women in International Trade Scholarships

WIIT scholarships are awarded twice per year to support and encourage women studying all aspects of International Trade including commercial relations, trade policy and negotiations, economic development, women’s economic empowerment, and more.

Applicants must identify as female and be currently enrolled at an accredited US university or college, either full-time or part-time. They can be of any citizenship/nationality. Applicants must be undergraduate Juniors or Seniors or enrolled in graduate studies. Awards ($1,500) and professional development opportunities will be awarded on the quality of an essay submitted and the applicant’s demonstrated interest in international trade. Scholarships are made without regard to race, religion, age, national origin, ability, or sexual orientation.

Deadline: April 1, 2021

More info at: https://www.wiit.org/wiit-scholarships