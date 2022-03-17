Women in Foreign Policy event on March 24

As we celebrate Women’s History throughout March, we celebrate the accomplishments of female leaders at the U.S. Department of State, based domestically and abroad.



Please join us for a panel discussion focused on Women in Foreign Policy on Thursday, March 24 at 6 pm ET.



You will meet:



* Jameela Raja Akbari- Director of the Office of Accessibility and Accommodations

* Karin Sullivan- Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Global Talent Management

* Dorothy Ngutter- U.S. Consul General, in Merida, Mexico

* Jennifer Archibeque- Assistant Director, Honolulu, Hawaii Passport Agency



These remarkable women pursued Department careers full of adventure, intellectual challenges, and personal and professional development throughout the world. Tune in to hear about their experiences and learn more about the several career opportunities that the Department of State offers.



Please register for the event: https://tinyurl.com/y7us98kg