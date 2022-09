Warm greetings to you and I hope all classes and activities get off to a good start! I’m the advisor in CCI who focuses on the career path of government, policy and law. You will be getting this newsletter every Sunday night and I hope it’s informative and educational with events, resources and deadlines for you to know about. Please schedule an appointment with me in Handshake if you would like to talk more in depth, and I look forward to working with you. Cheers!