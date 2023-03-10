VT Senator Welch internships

Senator Welch offers internships in both his Washington, D.C. and Vermont offices. These internships provide the opportunity to work and learn alongside professional staff as they serve the people of Vermont.

Preference will be given to students with a Vermont connection, although students of all backgrounds with a passion for public service and an eagerness to learn are encouraged to apply.

Our internship program is intended for those who have completed at least one year of college, although applicants with compelling experience may qualify. Successful applicants will have strong writing and research skills, enthusiasm for engaging with constituents, and a strong work ethic.

Learn more and apply in Handshake here