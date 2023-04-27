Virtual Student Federal Service program opening this summer

The Virtual Student Federal Service connects the talents of U.S. citizen college students with the needs of federal agencies. Since 2009, more than 10,000 remote interns have advanced the work of the federal government. The time commitment is about 10 hours per week during the school year. There are opportunities for all, from data visualization to political analysis. Internships are unpaid.

U.S. citizen high school graduates, from rising college freshmen through Ph.D. students, who are enrolled at least half-time (as defined by the school) in college during their application and participation are eligible. Because the program is virtual, students can intern from anywhere.

Students apply between July 1 and July 28 and may apply for up to three internships. Internships begin in September and run for the duration of the academic year.

Stay tuned for more info later this spring!