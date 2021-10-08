US State Department Summer Internships application now open

|The U.S. Department of State is currently accepting applications for the U.S. Department of State Summer 2022 Student Internship Program (Unpaid).
Please visit the Intern section of our careers website for more information, to learn about the selection process, and which office may be right for you.
Visit USAJOBS to view the announcement and apply. Please note that the deadline to submit completed applications is October 18, 2021.
We suggest that you submit your application as early as possible to ensure you have uploaded all documents properly.
U.S. citizenship is required. If you have any questions or would like to search for topics of interest, please visit our forums or FAQs at careers.state.gov.
We appreciate your interest in an internship with the U.S. Department of State.