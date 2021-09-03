US State Department Summer 2022 Internships

Believe it or not, the deadline for next summer will be coming up soon.

The U.S. Department of State Student Internship Program is an unpaid internship with the opportunity to work in U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world, as well as in various bureaus located in Washington, D.C. and at Department offices around the United States. This program is designed to provide substantive learning experiences in a foreign affairs environment.

