US Foreign Service Internship Program

“Experience” Hands-On Diplomacy as a U.S. Foreign Service Intern.

Spend two summers in an experiential-learning program designed to expose undergraduate students to U.S. diplomacy and the work of the Department of State. Established in 2014, this merit and needs-based opportunity is available to undergraduate sophomore and junior students with a 3.2 GPA or higher, who are available to participate in two consecutive summer internships as rising juniors and seniors.

The program includes two paid summer internships:

Three weeks of academic and professional training in Washington, D.C. followed by seven weeks working in a policy office at the U.S. Department of State

A ten-week assignment in a U.S. Embassy or Consulate abroad

Typically, you can apply on USAJOBS the third week in August. You can download more information or sign up for email notifications under Join Our Talent Network to be notified when the application period is open.

This is a unique opportunity to experience diplomacy first-hand and decide if a diplomatic career is right for you.