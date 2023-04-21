US Foreign Service Internship Program Info Session on April 25.

USFSIP: U.S. Foreign Service Internship Program Information Session

Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 | 4:30 – 5:30 PM ET

Considering a paid internship with the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service? Join our virtual info session webinar and learn how you can spend two summers in an experiential-learning program designed to expose undergraduate students to U.S. diplomacy and the work of the Department of State.

Established in 2014, this merit- and needs-based opportunity is available to undergraduate sophomore and junior students with a 3.2 GPA or higher, who are available to participate in two consecutive summer internships as rising juniors and seniors.