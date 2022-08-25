U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Interior – info session

Imagine yourself working for the National Parks Service, or diving deep with EPA’s Office of Water. From projects in children’s environmental health to protecting our nation’s fish and wildlife, we’re hiring for both STEM and Non-STEM applicants across the nation in all our bureaus and offices!

Wednesday, September 7 at 2 pm. Register here.

Whatever you major, there’s a career waiting for you in the federal government. At this virtual event, you’ll not only learn how to make yourself competitive for jobs with the U.S. EPA or the U.S. Dept of the Interior, but you’ll also have the chance to ask questions to current feds working in the various, exciting offices of both these agencies.

You’ll grow your knowledge of:

Building a federal resume

How to navigate USAJOBS

Opportunities available for students and recent graduates

Hiring initiatives under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Spoiler Alert… we’re doing A LOT of hiring! Attend this webinar to make sure you understand exactly how to nail the right gig.