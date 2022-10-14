US Department of Treasury Junior Fellowship

The Junior Fellowship program is a two-year program for new college graduates to work shaping international economic policy for the United States in Treasury’s Office of International Affairs.

Candidates will have recently received – or will soon receive – a bachelor’s degree with relevant coursework in economics, public policy, finance, international relations, or related fields.

Candidates must be able to obtain and maintain a national security clearance. Deadline: October 30, 2022

https://home.treasury.gov/about/careers-at-treasury/studentinternship-programs/international-affairs-junior-fellowship