US Department of Justice Paralegal Specialist Info Session

The Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice is seeking highly motivated college graduates to work in Washington, D.C., and our field offices (New York, Chicago, and San Francisco) assisting attorneys with all aspects of its civil and criminal investigations and litigations.

Join us to learn more: Thursday, February 16th at 4:30 pm on zoom. Click here to register.

During this info session, we will walk through the various roles and responsibilities of a Paralegal Specialist, why we love what we do, and how you can become a part of our team! You will also hear from members of our Diversity Committee on the various initiatives and efforts ATR is involved in.

Whether you are contemplating law school, grad school, or a career in public service, this program is a great way to figure out “what’s next” while gaining valuable skills and learning about the government.

Hope to see you then!