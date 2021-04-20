US-China think tank with summer internships

Established in 2011 by Henry M. Paulson, Jr., former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, the Paulson Institute is a non-partisan, independent “think and do” tank dedicated to fostering a US-China relationship that serves to maintain global order in a rapidly evolving world. We are based in Chicago with offices in Washington and Beijing. Our diverse, multicultural staff brings deep experience to our work from the highest levels of business, government, conservation, policy and research.

Our focus on US-China is dictated by the reality that it is the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world. We often operate at the intersection of economics, financial markets, environmental protection, and policy advocacy, in part by promoting balanced and sustainable economic growth.

We currently have open Summer Internship opportunities for highly qualified undergraduate and graduate students. Our internships are paid and typically involve much more than general research, although there will be some of that.

You will be required to work with MacroPolo experts, the creative team, and leadership on major projects for which you will contribute significantly. It’s an opportunity to not only conduct relevant research but to also gain insight on how to create and execute on products.

You will be involved in team functions and activities and also have the potential opportunity to publish work jointly, as evaluated on a case-by-case basis. We encourage a diverse set of applicants from different fields—from researchers and analysts to coders and designers and data scientists. Traditional think tank experience is not required.

