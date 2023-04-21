United Nations Association: USA 2023-2024 Youth Observer Application

The UNA-USA Youth Observer to the UN elevates youth voices in the global policy dialogue around international issues. For a one-year term, an American between the ages of 18-25 is selected to engage and connect young people in the U.S. to the work of the United Nations. The Youth Observer travels throughout the United States to discover the issues important to young Americans and participates as a UNA-USA delegate at UN conferences.

UNA-USA’s Youth Observer also attends UN briefings, organizes events, and participates in coalitions to support a strong U.S.-UN partnership. The most critical role of the Youth Observer is to engage young Americans in the work of the UN, empowering them to be active participants to foster a greater global impact.

Learn more and apply here. Deadline soon!