UChicago Law Virtual Admissions Event

Join the Earl B. Dickerson Chapter of the Black Law Students Association and the University of Chicago Law School Admissions Team to learn more about law school and the law school admissions process in a virtual discussion.

Thursday, May 20, 2021, 5:30p – 7:30p CT Register Here

The University of Chicago Law School is located across the Midway Plaisance from the undergraduate campus. Students considering law school often talk about going “across the Midway” to the Law School. As you start to consider your future plans, whether you are across the Midway or across the country from UChicago Law, we’d like to introduce you to law school and the law school admissions process. Join us on Zoom to hear from law school admissions, law school professors and current law students. Although we cannot be together in person, we are excited to answer your questions!

Summer 2021 Programming at UChicago Law

ASAP: Achieving Success in the Law School Admissions Process July 30-31, 2021

Join the Council on Legal Education Opportunity (CLEO) and UChicago Law for a virtual session that will give you even more information about how to apply to law school and give you the opportunity to hear from multiple admissions professionals from different law schools including UChicago Law, Ohio State University, University of Pacific School of Law and more! For more information: https://cleoinc.org/programs/asap/

Questions? Please contact Meg Bingle (mbingle@uchicago.edu)