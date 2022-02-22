Terrorism Research at MIIS this summer

The Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism (CTEC) at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) is seeking qualified students for an internship for Summer 2022. These students will assist CTEC’s Deputy Director and Digital Research Lead with a wide array of extremism- and terrorism-related projects, with a particular focus on militant accelerationism and neofascism.

Specifically, CTEC is looking for students to work on literature reviews, help develop educational programming, contribute to research strategy discussions, write reports, and communicate findings to CTEC leadership and stakeholders. A possible example project is developing a foundation of knowledge on region-specific neofascism and accelerationism.

Click here to apply in Handshake. Deadline is March 20, but why wait?