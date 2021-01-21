Summer Nonproliferation Internship at MIIS

The Summer Undergraduate Fellowship in Nonproliferation Studies at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS), Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey (MIIS)— is a paid fellowship.

CNS is a pioneer in developing and applying “New Tools” in nonproliferation research and education. Our key techniques include open source information and computer modeling, namely the creative use of satellite imagery, geospatial data, 3-dimensional (3D) modeling, virtual reality environments, and social media platforms. Over the summer, fellows will have the opportunities to contribute to innovative nonproliferation projects for the Nuclear Threat Initiative website alongside a team of CNS experts.

This is a very Midd-friendly opportunity where past students have had a great experience.

Check it out in Handshake here. Deadline is February 19