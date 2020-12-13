Stanford Law School Research Fellowship

This is a unique opportunity to get legal experience before law school. I know Midd apps have been competitive in the past.

This role is to assist with the research of Professors John J. Donohue, Jacob Goldin, Daniel Ho, Daniel Kessler, and Alison Morantz at Stanford Law School. Designed for graduating seniors or recent college or master’s program graduates, the fellowship provides a unique opportunity for those considering graduate school, law school, and/or business school in the future.

Prior Research Fellows have matriculated to Ph.D. programs at Harvard, Stanford, Yale, MIT, Princeton, Columbia, and NYU and law school at Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Columbia. They have been drawn from a variety of undergraduate disciplines, including economics, political science, applied math, public policy, statistics, engineering, and computer science.

Successful applicants will be matched with a specific professor based on background and interests. As full-time Stanford University employees, fellows will receive a competitive salary and benefits package, including medical, dental, and vision insurance, access to campus athletic and academic facilities (to the extent that any ongoing pandemic restrictions allow), paid vacation time, professional development funds, and the capacity to audit Stanford courses and attend on-campus lectures and seminars free of charge.

Job responsibilities will vary by position, but involve all aspects of the research process including:

• Conceptualization of suitable empirical methodologies and models

• Collecting, managing, and structuring quantitative datasets

• Statistical analyses of complex datasets and interpretation of results

• Communication with government officials, industry stakeholders, and research collaborators

• Report writing and manuscript preparation

Read the full description and apply by the deadline of January 4 in Handshake HERE